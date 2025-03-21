Basketball: CYBL Chairman’s Cup resumes after a 2-week break
CEBU CITY, Philippines — After nearly two weeks of break, the Cebu Youth Basketball League (CYBL) Chairman’s Cup 2025 resumes action tomorrow, Saturday, March 22, at the Cebu Sports Hub in Mandaue City.
A total of four games will unfold over the weekend as the tournament enters its fifth week of competition.
The action-packed Saturday schedule kicks off at 8:00 AM with Group A’s No. 3 team, the Professional Youth Fellowship Basketball Association (PYFBA), squaring off against the struggling Salazar Colleges of Science and Institute of Technology (SC-SIT).
PYFBA holds a 3-2 record and is eyeing a crucial win to solidify its playoff chances, while SC-SIT, currently at the fifth spot with a 1-3 slate, is eager to bounce back and keep their postseason hopes alive.
In Group B, the second game features a pivotal clash between San Roque Bogo and Atty. Dico, with both teams tied at 2-2 and sharing the No. 3 spot. A win by either side would secure solo third place and boost their playoff aspirations.
The final game of the day pits the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles against the winless PAREF Springdale Dynamic Power at noon. The Magis Eagles, currently at No. 5 in Group B with a 1-2 record, are determined to end their slump and gain momentum heading into their back-to-back games this weekend.
SHS-AdC returns to action on Sunday in a lone matchup against the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) VDrink at 8:00 AM. USPF remains unbeaten with a 4-0 record and has already secured a playoff spot, making this a tough challenge for the Magis Eagles.
