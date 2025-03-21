Cesafi Esports League play-in kicks off this weekend

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The much-anticipated play-ins of the Cesafi Esports League (CEL) Season 3 are set to unfold this weekend at the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) campus, where teams will have one last opportunity to claim the remaining playoff spots.

The play-ins will determine which of the bottom-ranked teams will seize the opportunity to advance to the playoffs.

On Saturday, March 22, the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang play-ins will feature six matches slugging it out for the two remaining playoffs slots.

These teams are the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers, Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons, University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Fighting Maroons, and the CIT-U Wildcats will compete in a single-round robin format. Only the top two teams will move on to the playoffs.

Advancing teams and Valorant tourney

The two advancing teams will then join the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu Mandaue (UCLM) Webmasters, who remain unbeaten, along with the defending champions University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars, last year’s runners-up University of San Carlos (USC) Vamos Warriors, and the University of Cebu (UC) Main Webmasters in the next stage of the tournament.

On Sunday, March 23, it’s the Valorant tournament’s turn as USJ-R, UP Cebu, UC Main, and the newcomers, the Benedicto College (BC) Cheetahs compete for the final two playoff slots.

The two winning teams will advance to the playoffs, where CIT-U, USC, USPF, and the defending champions UCLM are already waiting to continue their title chase.

