Labella: Cebu City all set for All Saints’ Day, All Souls’ Day

CEBU CITY, Philippines — On the same day that the police forces in Cebu province and city confirmed that they are on heightened alert status, Mayor Edgardo Labella also announced that all stakeholders of the city are ready to ensure an orderly and peaceful observance of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day.

On Tuesday, October 29, Labella met with city’s police station chiefs, cemetery representatives and city hall staff to finalize the preparations for the upcoming “kalag-kalag” on November 1 and 2.

Labella called on the police to be vigilant as some persons may initiate trouble to discredit his administration.

The police station chiefs said they would assign police officers at the entrance of various cemeteries to ensure that concealed weapons and other prohibited items will not be brought inside the cemeteries.

Some policemen will also be going around the interior portions of the cemeteries to keep the areas secure.

Policemen will also be detailed at the bus, PUJ and V-hire terminals as well as at the port area.

Even the Bureau of Fire Protection will deploy fire trucks for quick response.

Labella also cautioned the representatives of cemeteries to ban entry of any liquor, gambling and sound systems.

Councilor Dave Tumulak, chair of the Cebu City Council committee on public order and safety, told the mayor they would be setting up a command center to coordinate with the police for faster response.

The Cebu City Transportation Office will also implement a rerouting scheme of the streets near the cemeteries. / celr