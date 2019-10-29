CPPO to field 1,700 policemen for Kalag-kalag

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) will be deploying a total of 1,794 police personnel to ensure the peaceful observance of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day.

The policemen will patrol areas near cemeteries, terminals, ports and residences from October 30 to October 3.

Police Colonel Roderick Mariano, CPPO director, said the provincial police force will be on full alert status starting October 30, Wednesday.

“We will be deploying our personnel starting October 30. Tomorrow, we have skeletal force na na magbabantay all the way to November 3,” Mariano told CDN Digital.

At the Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT), Mariano said at least eight policemen will be deployed for every 12-hour shift.

He said they will have to finalise the deployment plan considering the entrances and the exits that will be opened at the terminal during peak days.

Carmen Quijano, CSBT operations manager, earlier said they expect at least 50,000 passengers to flock in the terminal every day from October 30 to November 3.

Meanwhile, Mariano said police stations in the province that have seaports in their jurisdiction are coordinating with their counterparts at the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) to implement security measures.

Mariano said they will tap the assistance of barangay tanods or village watchmen for traffic management especially in areas where there are cemeteries.

The police official also reminded the public to heed the policies of the cemeteries especially in bringing prohibited items such as sharp objects, liquor, and noise-producing equipment.

Alongside the CPPO, the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) will also be on heightened alert from October 31 to November 3.

Police Colonel Gemma Vinluan, CCPO director, told reporters that uniformed personnel will be patrolling the ports and terminals to assist those who will be traveling in and out of the city.

“[We are doing this] para ma ensure na safe ang mamamayan natin (to ensure that the public is safe),” said Vinluan.

CCPO has requested augmentation force from the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) for the peace and order management in the nine cemeteries located in Cebu City on November 1 and 2.

Mobile patrols will also be roving around villages and streets to ensure immediate response in case of emergencies.

Vinluan said she also met with the officers of Cebu City’s bankers’ association to give tips on how to be safe in the upcoming holidays. / celr