Police: All Saints Day observance in Cebu peaceful;  nearly 500K troop to cemeteries

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The first day of the observance of Kalag-kalag 2019 ended with no major problem recorded despite the nearly half a million people who visited cemeteries in Cebu City and province to observe All Saints’ Day on Friday, November 1, 2019.

In Cebu City, only few minor incidents involving rules violations on carrying sharp or bladed weapons, mostly paint scrapers to clean tombs, were recorded, according to Police Colonel Geovanie Maines, officer-in-charge of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

Maines told CDN Digital that all the seized or surrendered items were in police custody.

There were also four cases of children who were lost inside the Calamba Public Cemetery, but all were immediately reunited with their parents after approaching the police assistance desk.

“That is what we are aiming for, zero incident,” said Maines.

An estimated 35,000 individuals visited the 23 cemeteries in Cebu City.

Maines observed there were fewer people in the city’s cemeteries today as most might have gone home to their provinces, taking advantage of the long weekend.

But Maines said the number could rise by tomorrow, All Souls’ Day, since its the last day of Kalag-kalag.

In Cebu province, Meanwhile, the

general peace was also experienced in the different towns and cities of the province.

An estimate of 400,000 individuals visited the different cemeteries around Cebu province, but the number was projected to rise to at least a million by All Souls’ Day, said Police Colonel Roderick Mariano, director of Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO).

He said some of the minor inconvenience or complaint from the public were immediately addressed./elb