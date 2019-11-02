Operation in Cebu ports normal during Kalag-kalag, says PCG-7

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Operations in all the ports in Central Visayas have remained normal despite expectations of higher than usual number of travellers during the observance of All Souls Day and All Saints Day.

Lieutenant Grade Michael Encina, the spokesperson of the Philippine Coast Guard in Central Visayas (PCG-7), roughly 5,000 to 6,000 passengers were recorded for the inbound and outbound trips in the different ports in Cebu City in the past two days.

He said they were expecting an influx of passengers bound for Cebu starting tomorrow morning, November 3, 2019, in time for the resumption of work and classes on Monday.

“Normal pa naman ang operations ng ating mga ports. In fact, wala ngang masyadong pasahero. (The operations of our ports are normal. In fact, there are not that much passengers),” said Encina on Saturday, All Souls Day, November 2, 2019.

Encina said that they will continue to intensify the security in the ports on Sunday to ensure no contrabands can enter the region.

He urged the public to be vigilant of possible smuggling of illegal drugs and pork products from Luzon.

He warned the public that sniffing dogs will be deployed to detect pork from Luzon, since these have been strictly banned in Cebu by the local governments amid the threat of African Swine Fever.

Encina also assured those on Olango Island that there are enough vessels traversing the route between Olango and Mactan Island.

Contrary to reports that there were many stranded passengers to and from Olango Island, Encina said there are actually enough vessels to carry the passengers.

Read more: PCG’s order to halt trips of wooden hull boats to Olango strands hundreds for hours

He said only ten motorized bancas were disallowed to sail because they were not able to renew their permits.

“Exaggeration lang po yun na maraming stranded passengers kasi wala naman po nastranded ngayon. Sakto lang po ang vessels natin. (It was an exaggeration that there were many stranded passengers. There are no stranded passengers today. We have enough vessels),” said Encina.

Encina reminded travellers to not bring alcoholic drinks, weapons, and sharp objects because these are banned in the ports. /elb