Security guard in critical condition over suspected self-inflicted injury

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A security guard is in a critical condition in a suspected self-inflicted injury while on duty at an establishment in Consolacion town in northern Cebu this afternoon, All Souls’ Day, November 2, 2019.

According to Police Staff Sergeant Rhexter Armenion of the Consolacion police, another guard heard a single gunshot rang out at around 12:30 p.m. and later found the 28-year-old victim almost lifeless with a gunshot wound.

Armenion said that the roving patrol of the Consolacion police was flagged down by the colleague of the victim to report the incident.

The victim was rushed to the nearest hospital in town but was immediately transferred to a hospital in Cebu City for proper treatment.

Armenion said their initial investigation revealed that prior to the incident, the victim had talked to his workmates about a problem with his girlfriend.

However, Armenion said the police were still determining if there was no foul play involved in the shooting incident.

____

For those facing personal problems or experiencing extreme sadness, they can reach out to and call Tawag Paglaum Centro Bisaya if they need someone to talk to.

Tawag Paglaum Centro Bisaya is a 24/7 call-based hotline for suicide prevention and emotional crisis intervention established in Cebu. Anyone in Central Visayas experiencing a mental disorder relapse or suicidal thoughts may reach the hotline at 0939-936-5433 or 0927-654-1629. /elb