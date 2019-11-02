PresyoMerkado: Eggplants

CEBU CITY, Philippines – How about tortang talong for lunch today?

It’s so easy to prepare. It’s budget-friendly and healthy at the same time.

Eggplants come in a variety of sizes and colors. There are the red, green or even black eggplants. But the most common of which are the deep purple colored eggplants.

Eggplants are considered a nutrient-dense food which means that these are rich in vitamins, minerals and even fiber, but low in calorie. It also has nutrients like niacin, magnesium and copper.

Its health benefits range from reducing the risk of heart diseases to helping regulate blood sugar. Eggplants are also ideal for those who are trying to shed some unwanted pounds. When visiting the Carbon Public Market in Cebu City today, November 3, 2019, don’t forget to buy a kilo of eggplants for only P60. / dcb