3-story apartment building, several houses razed in Cebu City fire

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A fire that hit a residential area in Sitio Panting, Barangay San Roque, Cebu City, a minute before 3 p.m. today, November 3, 2019, has razed a still undetermined number of houses and a three-story apartment building.

The fire alarm was reported at 2:59 p.m. and was raised to Alpha alarm by 4:05 p.m., which is a call for fire departments in areas adjoining Cebu City to join in the firefighting operation.

Senior Fire Officer 1 Mariechel Cabornay of the Cebu City Fire Department told reporters that they were looking for a certain An-an Danggati who was said to be the owner of the house where the fire started./elb