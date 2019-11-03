3-story apartment building, several houses razed in Cebu City fire

By: Alven Marie A. Timtim November 03,2019 - 04:55 PM

Fire hits a residential area in Sitio Panting, Barangay San Roque, Cebu City on Nov. 3, 2019. |CDND Photo/ Gerard Francisco

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A fire that hit a residential area in Sitio Panting, Barangay San Roque, Cebu City, a minute before 3 p.m. today, November 3, 2019, has razed a still undetermined number of houses and a three-story apartment building.

A thee-story apartment is among those eaten by flames in the fire that hit a residential area inSitio Panting, Barangay San Roque, Cebu City. |CDND Photo /Gerard Francisco

 

The fire alarm was reported at 2:59 p.m. and was raised to Alpha alarm by 4:05 p.m., which is a call for fire departments in areas adjoining Cebu City to join in the firefighting operation.

A fire hits a residential area in Sitio Panting, Barangay San Roque, Cebu City on Nov. 3, 2019. |CDND Photo/Gerard Francisco

Senior Fire Officer 1 Mariechel Cabornay of the Cebu City Fire Department told reporters that they were looking for a certain An-an Danggati who was said to be the owner of the house where the fire started./elb

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.