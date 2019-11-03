3-story apartment building, several houses razed in Cebu City fire
CEBU CITY, Philippines — A fire that hit a residential area in Sitio Panting, Barangay San Roque, Cebu City, a minute before 3 p.m. today, November 3, 2019, has razed a still undetermined number of houses and a three-story apartment building.
The fire alarm was reported at 2:59 p.m. and was raised to Alpha alarm by 4:05 p.m., which is a call for fire departments in areas adjoining Cebu City to join in the firefighting operation.
Senior Fire Officer 1 Mariechel Cabornay of the Cebu City Fire Department told reporters that they were looking for a certain An-an Danggati who was said to be the owner of the house where the fire started./elb
