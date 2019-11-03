Sonny O reveals: ‘I have stage 2 cancer but I know I can overcome it’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former senator and Toledo City mayor John Henry Osmeña revealed on Sunday, November 3, that he is battling stage 2 cancer.

Osmeña said he has been diagnosed last July 2019 and has since underwent six sessions of chemotherapy.

Osmeña decided to call for a press conference to belie rumors that he had died and give an update on his health.

“I was at the cemetery on November 1 with my cousins and sister. The phone rang and it was my ex wife, who is now living in Los Angeles, who called,” Osmeña narrated.

Osmeña said his former wife asked his sister if it was true that he died.

“So my sister said, ‘Di man. Nia man siya sa akong tapad (No, its not true. He is here beside me),” he said.

Osmeña said they tried to trace where the rumor of his death started and learned that the false news had already spread among his friends.

“It finally led to somebody that I know. So I called him up and asked ‘Nganong nagpataka man tawon kag pamalita nga patay na ko. Buhi pa intawon ko uy. He said mao nay gibalita kuno (Why are you spreading wrong information that I have died. I’m definitely alive. He said he only repeated what he heard),” Osmeña said.

“I told him balika to imong mga sources nga buhi pa ko nga nagpatid-patid pa ko diri sa minteryo (I told him to go back to his sources and tell them I am very much alive and kicking here at the cemetery),” he added.

Osmeña, however, said he does not see any political motive in the false news about his death.

“It was simply a gossip because (Aquilino Jr.) Pimentel just died and we just buried him and we were of the same age. Angara died a few months ago and we were also of the same age, so apparently they thought maybe it was time for me to also go. I will not ascribe political motives. It was just a matter of chismis,” the 83-year-old Osmeña said.

Osmeña also expressed optimism that he will overcome his stage 2 cancer with the help of his oncologist.

He refused to bare the type of cancer that he was diagnosed with, saying “it is a private matter.”

“I already had six session of chemotherapy. Perhaps its a new drug because I did not lose my hair, I did not thin. In fact, I put on three pounds. And I’m feeling very well. I sleep well. Every day I am feeling great. I am pretty sure I will overcome this,” he said.

This December, Osmeña is set to fly to Singapore for some laboratory tests that cannot be conducted here.

Osmeña, who has been silent since his defeat in the May 2019 polls, also said he has no intention to run for any elective office in the May 2022 elections.

However, he said he “will certainly exert all efforts to make sure that the one who is elected mayor of Toledo City is going to continue the progress in Toledo and bring about the full development of Toledo.”

In the midterm polls, Osmeña, who was on his second term as mayor, ran for third district representative but lost to Rep. Pablo John Garcia, brother of Governor Gwendolyn Garcia.

Osmeña also supported incumbent Toledo City Mayor Joie Perales./elb