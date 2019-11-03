CSBT records 14k arriving passengers post Kalag-kalag holidays

CEBU CITY, Philippines —— The long weekend is over and those who spent their All Saints Day and All Souls Day in the countryside have started to return to the city this Sunday, November 3.

At least 14,000 passengers have already arrived at the Cebu South Bus Terminal from the southern section of the province as of 6 p.m today, said Police Corporal Humprey Dablo of the Cebu City Police Station 5.

Watch the Live situation update of CDN Digital in CSBT here:

LIVE: At least 14,000 individuals who spent All Saints Day and All Souls Day in their hometowns in southern Cebu have returned to Cebu City via the Cebu South Bus Terminal as of 6 p.m. Sunday, November 3. | Rosalie Abatayo #CDNDigital Posted by CDN Digital on Sunday, November 3, 2019

Dablo said the bulk of the passengers started to arrive at around noon.

Unlike during the departure days on October 31 and November 1, the terminal this time has very little crowd despite the large number of arrivals since most of the passengers immediately exited from the facility.

The CSBT management has also continued to implement the single entry and exit points in the terminal with the entrance at the right side near the Land Transportation Office and the exit at the left side near a prominent mall there.

“Adto na sa pikas tanan nga mosulod kay wala na man ni metal scanner dinhi nga side,” said Dablo, who is stationed at the exit door.

(All passengers’ entrance is on the right side because there is no longer a metal scanner on this side.)

Until tomorrow, November 4, police personnel from the Cebu City Police Office and Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) are deployed inside and in the vicinity of CSBT to secure the terminal as more passengers are expected to arrive.

The terminal recorded some 70,000 passengers from October 31 to November 1 and around the same number is expected to return here until Monday.