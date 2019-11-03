Defending champion Magis Eagles ends 3rd in 2019 Cesafi HS Football tourney

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Experience is the best take-away that the defending champion Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles had in the secondary division of the 19th Cesafi men’s football tournament.

Ateneo finished in third place after accumulating a total of 12 points on a win-draw-loss record of 4-0-4.

As agreed by tournament director Francis Ramirez and the coaches, no battle for third place will be done. Instead, the third placer will be determined by the rankings after the double round elimination.

The title will be contested by the top 1, University of San Jose Recoletos (USJ-R) Baby Jaguars, and top 2, Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves, on November 10, 2019, still at the Cebu City Sports Center.

“I’m still proud of the boys. Although we faced a lot of distractions, a lot also of my players are new and young. Hopefully they can bring their experience on to the next tournament,” said head coach Oliver “BingBing” Colina.

Colina said they had a chance to play in the finals, adding “we had two games that we could have won in the first round.”

However, finishing third place was already commendable for a team who had to cope with the passing of one of their teammates before the tournament could start.

Aside from having a younger squad comprised mostly of newbies, Colina said that they were not really able to train with a complete lineup.

They also could not even complete their lineup during the matches.

The team also lacked the fighting spirit needed to win. But Colina has high hopes that in time, his current team will become a champion.

Fourth and fifth places were occupied by University of San Carlos Basic Education (USC-BED) and Sisters of Mary School (SMS) Boystown, respectively.

USC-BED had 10 points on a 3-1-4 card while SMS had no points after conceding in all of their eight matches./elb