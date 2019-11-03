Lorenzana to lead govt relief efforts in quake-stricken areas in Mindanao

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Philippines — Malacañang has designated Defense Secretary and Mindanao Martial Law Administrator Delfin Lorenzana to lead the government’s relief efforts in North Cotabato and other areas in Mindanao ravaged by a series of powerful earthquakes.

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, acting as the government’s officer-in-charge in the absence of President Rodrigo Duterte, also directed Lorenzana to ensure the safety of residents affected by the earthquakes.

“I have tasked Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, as head of the Department of National Defense (DND) and Martial Law Administrator, to lead all relief efforts, and to ensure safety and security of the public in the earthquake-stricken areas of Mindanao,” Medialdea said in a statement last Saturday, November 2, 2019.

Medialdea took charge of the government after President Duterte left for Bangkok, Thailand to attend the 35th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Summit and Related Summits from November 2 to 4.

Lorenzana immediately ordered the Armed Forces of the Philippines to set up checkpoints in Davao del Sur and North Cotabato.

He directed soldiers in the checkpoints to control the entry and exit to ensure only legitimate relief agencies are allowed access to evacuation centers.

The province of Cotabato was hit by three successive powerful quakes — magnitude 6.3 on Oct. 16; magnitude 6.6 on Oct. 29; and magnitude 6.5 on Oct. 31, two days later.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council said that as of 6 p.m. Sunday, some 35,661 families or 178,305 persons were affected by the strong earthquakes.

The death toll rose to 22 dead while two persons remain missing./elb