Lapu-Lapu City recognizes top 40 taxpayers 

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The Lapu-Lapu city government has recognized its top 40 taxpayers in a grand awards night held on Thursday, November 7, 2019.

The awardees were the top ten in four categories — real property tax for corporate and individual categories, and business tax and other fees for corporate and Individual categories.

The top 10 for the Real Property Tax corporate category are GMR-Megawide Cebu Airport Corporation, Megaworld Corporation, Mactan Shangri-La Hotel & Resort Inc., Vicsal Development Corporation, Knowles Electronic (Phils) Corporation, Filinvest Land Inc., Philippine BXT Corporation/JPark Island Resort, Tai-Pan Development Inc., Waterfront Mactan Casino & Hotel Inc., and Goldland Philippines Corporation/Hilton Ebu Resort & Spa.

Recognized in the Real Property Tax individual category were Ismael Linkakeng, Roman Ronquillo, Mario Rizon, Michael Gleissner, Mario Go, Augusto and Elizabeth Go, Hwy Chang Park, Celsa Stieger, Rowena Prestegarden, and James Young.

The awardees in the Business Tax & Other Fees (corporate category) were Adventure Inc., Mactan Shangri-la Hotel & Resort Inc., Lear Automotive Services (Netherlands), Taiyo Yuden (Phils) Inc., Fairchild Semiconductor (Phils), GMR-Megawide Cebu Airport Corporation, Freemont Foods Corporation, Sanford Marketing Corporation, J.S. Unitrade Merchandise, Inc., and General Milling Corporation.

For Business Tax & Other Fees individual category, recognized were Cyrus Obsuna Real Estate Lessor, Our Lady of the Rule Maternity and General Hospital, Aurora’s General Apartment, Hwy Coffee Shop, Easy Gas Convenience Store, Sta. Rosa Property Ventures, New Opon Commercial, Vineyard Construction, T&P Enterprises, and Susan Claire’s Lechon House.

Each of the awardee received a plaque of recognition handed by Mayor Junard Chan, Vice Mayor Celedonio Sitoy and some city officials during the awarding ceremony held at the city-owned Hoops Dome.

“Tonight, we give honor to the best taxpayers of our city who have helped propelled the growth and development of Lapu-Lapu City for business year 2018,” Chan said in his speech.

He added that his administration believed that every business, no matter how large or small, has equal opportunity and is of equal importance to the city.

“We appreciate your contribution in the city’s success and development,” he added.

The mayor said City Hall will look forward to the awardees’ “continued and unwavering diligence and promptness.”

“Rest assured that we will spend every penny of your taxes into programs and projects that would benefit the Oponganon populace. With utmost transparency, we will translate it to services and benefits that are worth every cent of your taxes,” he said.

In the same activity, Chan also announced his administration will be embarking on Private-Public Partnership (PPP) projects to realize plans for the city, such as the ongoing reclamation project.

He also told the delinquent taxpayers not to worry as his administration is offering a compromise deal to make the settlement of their arrears affordable and hassle-free./elb