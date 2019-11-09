Cebu Cenro to file charges vs establishment for violating anti-littering ordinance

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Environmental and Natural Resources (Cenro) will file charges against a non-food business establishment at the North Reclamation Area (NRA) for failing to pay the penalty of P2,000 for violating the anti-littering ordinance of the city.

Cenro head John Jigo Dacua said they have given the establishment various citations and warnings following reports from concerned citizens that the establishment left their trash daily at the sidewalk in front of their building.

He refused to name the establishment as they are still about to file the case.

Dacua said the establishment was given the mandatory seven days to pay the fine of P2,000 for violating the anti-littering ordinance but by November 8, 2019, when the seven days have lapsed, the establishment still refused to pay the fine.

Furthermore, Dacua said they received reports that the establishments continued to throw their trash at the sidewalk even after promising the inspectors from Cenro that they would stop doing it.

“They are not sincere in their promise to stop throwing their trash at the sidewalk. They have not paid their fine. We will have to take this to court,” said Dacua, a lawyer.

Dacua reminded the establishments that Cenro will not hesitate to apprehend violators of the environmental laws and ordinances.

He said Cenro has been directed by Mayor Edgardo Labella to intensify its operations against individuals, households, and establishments that violate the anti-littering ordinance, especially if they throw the trash in any of the city’s river systems.

Cenro is also checking if the households and establishments are following the proper septage regulations because septic wastes are among the most common contaminants of the river.

Dacua said they are now investigating a hog farm in Barangay Lusaran, which is about 33 kilometers from the city center, for allegedly failing to clean up after its hogs’ wastes.

“We received complaints of a hog farm in Lusaran that is the source of foul smell in the area. We already sent enforcers to check the area if they violated any of the sanitation standards for hog farms,” said Dacua.

Dacua said if the hog farm is proven to have violated sanitation regulations, they may lose their sanitation permit and their case will be endorsed to the Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources in Central Visayas (DENR-7) for investigation. /elb