DOH wants a drug rehab center in every region

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) on Saturday said it targets to create at least one treatment and rehabilitation facility for illegal drug dependents in every region of the country.

“Our target is to ensure there is one treatment and rehabilitation centers for every region and we are on the way to accomplishing that,” Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said in a forum held in Quezon City.

According to Duque, only the National Capital Region (NCR) and Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon) have more than one drug rehabilitation center.

Duque also noted that they are now coordinating with the Department of Budget Management (DBM) to increase the number of plantilla positions to accommodate the hiring of more psychiatrists and psychologists on a contractual basis.

“We are working with the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) to increase the number of plantilla positions to allow us to hire on a contractual basis certain treatment resource for health… psychiatrist, psychologist,” he said. /muf