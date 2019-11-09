SWU Phinma Cobras end elims at top spot
CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Southwestern University (SWU) Phinma Cobras finished as the top team after streaking past University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, 75-72, in the Cesafi collegiate game, Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the Cebu Coliseum.
The Cobras finished with a win-loss record of 10-2 while the Webmasters settled for the second spot with an 8-4 card.
Foreign student Thiam Lamine had a huge game for the Cobras as he finished with 27 points.
Shane Menina towed UC with 20 points.
Both SWU and UC will go into the semifinals with a twice-to-beat advantage.
