2025 National Budget: Marcos vetoes flood control projects

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. vetoed flood control projects in the 2025 national budget.

Based on his veto message sent to Congressional leaders on Monday, the funding for flood control projects in the following regions was reduced:

Region 3 with P7 billion

Region 5 with P2.73 billion

National Capital Region with P1.75 billion

Region 1 with P1.1 billion

Region 6 with P300 million

Region 4A with P275 million

Region 4B with P250 million

Region 7 with P100 million

Other flood control-related projects that Marcos vetoed are the following:

P4.58 billion construction/maintenance of flood mitigation structures and drainage systems

P2.88 billion for construction/rehabilitation of flood mitigation facilities within major river basins and principal rivers

P182.7 million for the construction/rehabilitation of water supply/septage and sewerage/rainwater collectors

P9 billion for sustainable infrastructure projects alleviating gaps and flood mitigation structures protecting major/strategic public buildings/ facilities.

The 2025 national budget initially amounted to P6.352 trillion but was reduced to P6.326 trillion following the veto of P194-billion line items deemed inconsistent with the administration’s priority programs.

These include roughly P26 billion worth of programs and projects of the Department of Public Works and Highways and P168 billion in unprogrammed appropriations.

Despite that, the public works sector received the second largest allocation from the budget with P1.007 trillion.

