BFP urges public to follow fire safety measures for New Year’s Eve

MANILA, Philippines — As the country gears up for New Year’s Eve festivities, the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) on Tuesday called on the public to stay alert to fire risks and potential scams.

In a radio interview, BFP Spokesperson Fire Senior Superintendent Annalee Atienza shared essential safety tips for preventing fire incidents during the holiday season.

Safe cooking

“Yung pagluluto ‘wag pong iwanan, make sure i-switch off yung gas stove or ‘yung gasul after gamitin ‘yung mga appliances natin,” Atienza said in a Teleradyo interview.

(When cooking, please don’t leave the stove unattended. Make sure to switch off the gas stove or LPG tanks after using it.)

She likewise reminded everyone to switch off Christmas lights when no longer needed.

“Hugutin din sa pagkakasaksak ang mga Christmas lights, ‘wag pong hayaang magdamag mamayang gabi, dahil baka magkasarapan na, nakalimutan na rather hugutin itong mga ganitong bagay,” Atienza said.

(Also, unplug your Christmas lights and don’t leave them plugged in overnight, as it could lead to accidents if forgotten.)

Safe use of firecrackers

Atienza also underscored the proper use of firecrackers, ensuring that the area where they will be lit is safe and spacious.

“Sa pag-fifireworks po, kung nakikita ninyo na safe ang area, malawak, walang linya ng kuryente sa taas, walang dahon, puno na nakaharang,” the BFP spokesperson said.

(When using fireworks, ensure the area is safe and spacious, with no overhead power lines and no trees or leaves in the way.)

“Kung sakali man mag-fireworks tayo, make sure meron tayong fire extinguisher or balde ng tubig or balde ng buhangin. At ganon na rin bukas, baka magwalis agad-agad, ipunin sa isang tabi, buhusan po muna natin ng tubig,” she emphasized.

(Always have a fire extinguisher, a bucket of water, or a bucket of sand nearby. After using fireworks, it’s important to sweep the area right away, gather the remaining ashes, and douse them with water.)

Scam alert!!

Lastly, Atienza warned of scammers pretending to be BFP officers and reminded everyone to ensure that they are transacting with legitimate officials during the holiday season.

“Hanapan po ng ID, tanungin po ng mga matters of the Bureau of Fire [Protection], at magtaka na po agad kung dire-diretso silang papasok sa bahay dahil kailangan po meron tayong coordination prior at kasama po sa mga establishment,” she said.”

(Make sure to verify identification, ask about matters related to the Bureau of Fire Protection. Be cautious if someone is entering your house without prior coordination, especially with establishments or agencies entering your premises.)

“Hanapan po sila ng inspection order, ‘yan ang ating palatandaan siya from the Bureau of Fire Protection,” Atienza added.

(Always ask for an inspection order, as this is a key indicator that they are from the Bureau of Fire Protection.

