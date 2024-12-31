Lapu police identify another POI in murder of woman inside e-jeep

CEBU CITY, Philippines- Policemen in Lapu-Lapu City have identified another person of interest (POI) in the killing of a 42-year-old woman, who was stabbed to death inside a modern jeepney in Brgy. Ibo in Lapu-Lapu City, on Saturday evening, December 28.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Christian Torres, spokesperson of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO), said that they identified the POI based on information that was provided by the co-workers of their primary suspect, Jelson Mamac, the victim’s estranged husband.

Acting on said information, Torres said that Lapu-Lapu police went to an area where the POI was believed to be hiding. But he was no longer their when they arrived.

Torres said they continue to conduct a hot pursuit operation against their POI.

“Dunay similarity kining bana og kadtong person of interest. Atoa lang sa siya [ang bana] temporaryo i-kustodiya kay gitudlo man sa driver sa modern jeep,” Torres said.

(The POI and the husband have some similarities. We placed him [the husband] under custody because the driver of the modern jeep identified him as the alleged killer.)

Torres said they will continue to look for the PIO to give justice to Carmela, including her husband, Jelson, if he is indeed innocent.

Jelson’ alibi

For now, Torres said that they will continue to take custody of Jelson, 44, until such time that they are able to complete their investigate.

Police arrested Jelson, who works as a security guard in a private school in Mandaue City, at his workplace on Sunday, Dec. 29.

But Jelson has denied allegations that he was responsible for killing Carmela, and claimed that he was attending their Christmas party when the crime was committed.

He said that he didn’t leave his workplace on Saturday, and even presented witnesses and CCTV footage to prove his claim.

Jelson and Carmela had been separated for 12 years.

According to the police, Carmela boarded a modern jeepney outside a mall located at the North Reclamation Area (NRA) in Mandaue City on her way home to Lapu-Lapu City.

Carmela is a native of Argao, Cebu but is currently staying in Brgy. Bankal in Lapu-Lapu City.

When the modern jeepney reached the vicinity of Brgy. Ibo, the suspect alleged stabbed Carmela at least six times, which caused her immediate death.

Torres said that the modern jeep’s driver and conductor have identified Jelson as Carmela’s attacker.

Lapu-Lapu police are currently preparing for the filing of a parricide complaint against the security guard.

