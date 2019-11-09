PresyoMerkado: Budbud Pilit

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Happy Sunday!

If you are too lazy to prepare anything for breakfast, grab some budbud pilit to kickstart your day.

At the Carbon Public Market a pack of 5 pieces of budbud pilit is sold for only P20.

Budbud is a rice cake that is made from glutinous rice cooked in coconut milk. This is often wrapped in banana leaves and sometimes in buli or buri (palm leaves) before steaming.

This native Filipino food is best served with a sikwati or hot chocolate.

And don’t forget to sprinkle sugar or add latik, a syrupy caramelized coconut cream that is used as a dessert sauce, on your budbud pilit. / dcb