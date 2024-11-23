VP Sara’s remark vs Bongbong Marcos is ‘active threat’ – Palace

MANILA, Philippines — The statement of Vice President Sara Duterte that she hired an assassin to kill President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is an “active threat,” Malacañang said Friday.

The Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said in a statement Saturday that Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin has referred the matter to the Presidential Security Command “for immediate proper action.”

On Friday night, Duterte said in an online press conference that she had already talked to a person whom she instructed to kill Marcos, his wife Liza, and cousin Speaker Martin Romualdez if she is killed.

“Acting on the Vice President’s clear and unequivocal statement that she had contracted an assassin to kill the President if an alleged plot against her succeeds, the Executive Secretary has referred this active threat to the Presidential Security Command for immediate proper action,” the Palace said.

Threat to the President

“Any threat to the life of the President must always be taken seriously, more so that this threat has been publicly revealed in clear and certain terms,” it added.

Duterte’s press conference was held jointly with her chief of staff, lawyer Zuleika Lopez, who was initially ordered detained at the House of Representatives after being held in contempt during a hearing of a House of Representatives panel that has been probing into alleged misuse of public funds with the Office of the Vice President under Duterte.

Duterte has since gone to the House to visit Lopez, but she eventually opted to stay in the office of her brother, Davao City Rep. Paolo Duterte, “indefinitely” as she vowed to protect her staff.

Lopez was later ordered transferred to the Correctional Institution for Women in Mandaluyong City. But Duterte, who said she would stand as a lawyer of her chief of staff, blocked Lopez’s transfer to the women’s prison facility.

