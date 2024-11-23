BISU student wins PhilHealth’s digital poster making contest

As part of PhilHealth’s ongoing efforts to increase understanding and appreciation of social health insurance through creative and innovative means, and in line with the celebration of the agency’s 29th anniversary this year, and a prelude to its 30th anniversary in 2025, a Digital Poster Making contest was organized for college students nationwide.

This effort was in partnership with the Commission on Higher Education, with the aim of educating students on the National Health Insurance Program, to prepare them as advocates and responsible PhilHealth members.

The theme of the contest revolves on the concept of “kapanatagan” or peace of mind with having PhilHealth coverage. Artworks are expected to generally demonstrate such concept while bearing shades of green and yellow, the official colors of PhilHealth, with aesthetic appeal, among other criteria.

Digital Poster entries were from students of Cebu Institute of Technology University (CIT-U), Cebu Technological University (CTU) Main and Argao Campuses, St. Cecilia’s College-Cebu, Inc., University of San Carlos (USC), University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF), Bohol Island State University (BISU), Tagbilaran City College, Trinidad Municipal College, University of Bohol (UB), Foundation University, Negros College, Inc., and Negros Oriental State University (NORSU).

Out of the 19 entries received by PhilHealth Region VII from students coming from different colleges and universities, the artwork of James Carl H. Requillo of BISU secured the first place, bringing home a plaque and a cash prize of Php 5,000.

Requillo’s entry will be part of the 2025 wall and desk calendars of PhilHealth, and will qualify for the National Level Competition, wherein he will have a chance to win another set of cash prize and plaque, plus a personalized medal and certificate.

Reel Making

Meanwhile, in the Reel Making Contest which was opened to Grade 8 students also during the first quarter of this year, Tanjay City Science High School secured first place, followed by Magdugo National High School – Toledo City, Cebu in second place, while Lourdes Ledesma del Prado Memorial National High School also from Tanjay City, Negros Oriental got the third place.

Students of both schools from Tanjay City were not able to join the awarding event but will be receiving their cash prize and plaque in a separate ceremony to be facilitated by PhilHealth in their area.

Cash prizes for reel making winners are at P15,000 for first place, P10,000 for second place, and P5,000 for the third.

PhilHealth’s Social Health Insurance Academy (SHIA) organized the “#Nag4MKNB?” Reel Making competition nationwide early this year to launch the revised PhilHealth Learners’ Material (PLM), with the goal of raising awareness on Universal Health Care (UHC) and to further motivate Filipinos’ participation in the National Health Insurance Program (NHIP). In this competition, students were expected to express their understanding on the NHIP under the context of UHC through a video presentation demonstrating the 4M steps – Magparehistro, Magbayad ng kontribusyon, Mag-update ng record, Mag-claim ng benepisyo.

The competition is in consonance with the inclusion of NHIP in the Grade 8 curriculum under the topic “Health Information, Products, Services and Providers,” which was previously covered in the Health component of MAPEH subject in Grade 10.

SHIA has recently updated the PhilHealth Learners’ Material to include the salient provisions of UHC Act which led to some changes on some PhilHealth policies.

