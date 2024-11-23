1Pacman’s Milka Romero breaks the mold of young politicians

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Milka Romero, the first nominee of the 1Pacman Party List, is redefining what it means to lead.

With a deep passion for sports, a proven entrepreneurial track record, and a commitment to youth empowerment, she is set to bring meaningful change to Filipino communities.

At just 28 years old, Milka Romero has already built an impressive resume as an athlete, businesswoman, and now, a political leader. But beyond her accomplishments, it is her vision for the future that makes her a standout candidate for the 1Pacman Party List.

For Romero, her journey into politics is not about personal ambition but about using her platform to serve.

“I’ve always believed that sports teach us life skills that are transferable to everything we do discipline, respect, and perseverance. These are the values that will guide my work in politics,” she said.

Her advocacy goes beyond sports. A staunch believer in prioritizing health and wellness, Romero places mental health at the center of her platform.

“Mental health is a growing concern for our youth, but it’s often overlooked. Sports provides an avenue to address this, helping people to focus, clear their thoughts, and relieve stress,” she explained.

Romero’s leadership extends to initiatives that directly impact Filipino families. Under the 1Pacman banner, she is proud to continue a nine-year tradition of delivering results.

The party has passed 145 laws, including creating the National Academy of Sports to nurture the country’s athletic talents. During the pandemic, 1Pacman provided laptops and internet support to students, benefiting over 30,000 individuals nationwide.

They’ve also supported scholars and small businesses, recently funding TESDA scholars and livelihood programs in Cebu.

Beyond her political career, Romero is an advocate for food security and agriculture, stemming from her experiences in the food industry.

“I’ve seen how important it is to support small and medium enterprises. That’s why I believe in empowering agriculture and ensuring food security for every Filipino,” she shared.

Romero shared that growing up in a politically active family greatly shaped her values, particularly her father’s emphasis on lifelong learning and the importance of continuous growth and excellence in any field.

She also said how her varied experiences as a Navy reservist and her achievements in sports and business have equipped her to navigate the challenges of politics, which gives her confidence to introduce fresh perspectives to 1Pacman’s established legacy.

Romero hopes voters will focus on hope and action. She explained that while her party list has a strong track record, her goal is to update and modernize its approach, particularly for the younger generation.

“I represent a party list that’s tested and proven, but I’m here to update and modernize our approach, especially for the younger generation. Through technology and sports, we’re making politics more inclusive and impactful,” she said. /clorenciana

