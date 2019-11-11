OFWs seek Labella’s help on their complaint against recruitment agency

CEBU CITY — A group of overseas Filipino workers sought Mayor Edgardo Labella’s assistance regarding their complaint against a Cebu-based recruitment agency.

The group, who are all women, told the mayor that they had been recruited by the recruitment agency (CDN Digital is withholding the name of the company until it can give its side of the issue) for housekeeping jobs in Qatar.

They also had to get a loan to pay for the placement fee of at least P16,000.

However, when they arrived in Qatar, they were required to do two different jobs.

Based on overseas employment certificate number 20190814521025 dated August 2, 2019, Sarah Mae was hired by a wedding services company for the position of ‘steward ground’ at a monthly salary of 1,600 Qatar riyal.

(CDN Digital is also withholding the last names of the OFWs until they can file the complaint against the recruitment agency.)

However, Sarah Mae, a resident of Barangay Bonbon, said she was made to work as a teacher’s assistant during the day and then as a waitress at night.

Lhovele, also from Bonbon, said she was assigned as a lady guard at a school during the day and had to do overtime work as a waitress, just like the others.

Lhovele added that were told they would get additional 15 Qatari riyal for their overtime work, regardless of the number of extra hours they put in.

On the other hand, Cathrina said she had to work as domestic helper for a local household during the day and then as a waitress at night.

Others also revealed that they too were made to work two jobs, with the second job doing waitressing at a hotel restaurant.

When the mayor asked if any one had experienced sexual harassment, Cathrina recounted that the father of the lady of the household where she worked had touched her inappropriately.

Through the efforts of their families, they were repatriated and they arrived in Manila on November 1.

While they worked for almost two months in Qatar, they have not been paid by their employer.

The recruitment agency informed them they would only receive half of what was owed them to pay for their return tickets.

The mayor said the city government would assist them by providing legal assistance.

Lawyer Stephanie Claro of the Cebu City Attorney’s Office will be assisting the would-be complainants.

According to Sarah Mae, Lawyer Claro would accompany them on Thursday, November 14, when they would file a complaint against the recruitment agency./dbs