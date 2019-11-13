Want a unique Wi-Fi password combination? A senior high teacher has a brilliant idea

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Having second thoughts of giving out your Wi-Fi password but too kind to say no to someone who asks for it?

Well, a 22-year-old senior high school teacher from Tayug, Pangasinan has come up with a bright idea for this dilemma.

Let them solve a math problem for the password.

William Divina Wisco Jr. shared on his Facebook account on November 3, 2019 a math problem that one would have to solve to be able to acquire the wifi password in their house.

“I just did this because I was bored and posted it in our house. My sister went crazy about the new problem for the wifi password, it was hilarious,” shares Wisco.

The post quickly escalated from a simple math problem to something viral online.

As of November 13 at 9:20 a.m. the post has already been shared 15,000 times and has gotten 2,900 reactions, and 1,100 comments.

Good idea, huh?

Now go and reset that Wi-Fi password to keep the number of users to a minimum.

Oh and by the way, did you solve the problem?

Clue: The wifi password is the value of something sweet.

Comment your answers down below if you did.