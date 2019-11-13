‘Ramon’ now a tropical storm; 7 provinces under Signal No. 1

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal (TCWS) No. 1 was raised over seven provinces as “Ramon” intensified into a tropical storm, the state weather bureau said Wednesday.

In its 11 a.m. weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that TWCS No. 1 is now hoisted over Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Albay, Sorsogon, Catanduanes, Eastern Samar and Northern Samar.

According to the government weather bureau, Ramon was last spotted at 385 kilometers northeast of Borongan City, Eastern Samar or 450 kilometers east of Catarman, Northern Samar.

Ramon is packing maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center, and gustiness of up to 80 kph.

Light to moderate with occasional heavy rain may be experienced over Catanduanes, Camarines Sur, Albay and Sorsogon.

Camarines Norte, Masbate, Northern Samar and Eastern Samar, meanwhile, will experience light to moderate with intermittent heavy rain. /muf