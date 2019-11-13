Police modify entrance/exit points at Basilica 

Cebu City, Philippines—There are only two entry points at the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño for the launching of the 500th anniversary of the Sto. Niño on Wednesday afternoon, November 13, 2019.

Police Major Joemar Pomarejos, the chief of the Waterfront Police, modified the entrance and exit points on Wednesday noon.

He said the modification was done to ensure that there will be less entrance points and more exit points in the Basilica.

This is to ensure maximum security during the event that will be graced by the Papal Nuncio, Archbisop Gabriele Giordano Caccia.

Pomarejos said they decided to remove the entrance facing the Osmeña Boulevard because the area is a common exit area for churchgoers.

“Tungod kay exit naman siya, malessen ang chance of stampede. Kay di naman magbangga ang mga tawo. (Because the gate at Osmeña Boulevard is already an exit, the chances of stampede will be lessened. There is less counterflow),” said Pomarejos.

As of noon, at least 500 policemen are already deployed around the Basilica and the security is expected to tighten as the Papal Nuncio has arrived in Cebu past 11 am. /bmjo