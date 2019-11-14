LGUs told to introduce new attractions during Suroy Suroy

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Provincial Tourism Officer Maria Lester Ybañez has encouraged local government units (LGUs) to maximize Suroy Suroy Sugbo as an opportunity to promote new destinations, activities, and delicacies in their localities.

The Suroy Suroy Sugbo: Southern Heritage Trail will kick off on Friday, November 15. It will cover 22 cities and municipalities in the southern part of the province during the three-day tour.

“I am encouraging the LGUs to introduce new things in their places ba. Dili kanang mga destinations nga given na (Not just those that are already known of),” Ybañez told CDN Digital.

“Give us new inventories of places to go so that we can introduce it to the tourists. Afterall, this is the main point of Suroy Suroy, to promote our destinations,” she added.

The Capitol has allocated P300,000 for each participating LGU or P6.6 million for their preparation expenses, which will cover food for the food, programs, and giveaways.

There are 147 paying clients have registered for the southern heritage trail.

For the Southern Heritage Trail, the tour will jumpstart in Minglanilla, then to San Fernando, Sibonga, Argao, Dalaguete, Alcoy and Boljoon on the first day.

On the second day, they will pass through Santander, the southernmost tip of Cebu, and to the southwestern towns. They will end in Moalboal on November 16.

The third day will cover the remaining towns in the southwestern side until they reach Talisay City on Sunday evening (November 17). /dbs