All Set for Suroy Suroy Sugbo’s southern heritage trail

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least 147 paying guests have registered for the southern heritage trail of Suroy Suroy Sugbo which will kick off on Friday, November 15.

Maria Lester Ybañez, Provincial Tourism Division head, said they are all set for the three-day tour which will cover 22 towns and cities in the southern part of the province.

“We are now on the final checking [stage] and the preparation of the kits of the delegates, which is really the more tedious part,” Ybañez told CDN Digital in an interview on Thursday morning, November 14.

Ybañez said majority of the paying guests are “returnees” or those who joined the previous runs of Suroy Suroy Sugbo.

Ybañez said the delegation is composed of retirees, balikbayans and foreign tourists.

Aside from the paying guests, Ybañez said officials from the provincial governments, different government agencies and the private sector will also join the tour.

Ybañez said the Central Visayas directors of the Department of Tourism (Shalimar Tamano), Land Transportation Office (Victor Caindec) and Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (Colonel Eduardo Montealto Jr.) will be attending the Suroy Suroy Sugbo.

Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) Provincial Director Colonel Roderick Mariano will also join the tour.

“CPPO will also be joining because they will be heading our security team. Si Colonel Mariano gyud ang naa and our Provincial Intelligence Branch (PIB) chief,” Ybañez said.

Representatives of the Provincial Health Office (PHO) are also joining the tour and are on full alert status in case of emergencies.

This is the first Suroy Suroy Sugbo organized after Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia returned as the chief executive of the province.

Suroy Suroy Sugbo started in 2004 during Garcia’s first term as governor of Cebu province. / celr