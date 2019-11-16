Withdrawing that bonus? Dance it out like this group of friends in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines— It is nearing the most awaited season of the year: Christmas.

With the festive season comes the excitement of many looking forward to the 13th month pay and the bonuses.

These customer service representatives from Cebu join the list of excited “rich-than-usual” workforce as they dance their way to the ATM machine to check their accounts.

Netizen Jr Bagcat Atup, 28, uploaded the graceful and hilarious video of himself and some friends while checking their balance on November 14, Thursday.

“We just finished our dance practice for our Christmas party and we saw a lot of videos online like this and then we decided to follow it just for fun,” says Atup.

Together with Atup are friends Sam Atillo and Adam Ampo, who were more than willing to show off their dancing skills on camera.

In the video, the friends can be seen dancing as they approached the ATM machine with full confidence. The anticipation that they will be a couple of thousands “richer” because of Christmas bonus is the reason for the excitement.

The video as of 9:30 a.m. of November 16, Saturday, has reached 7,900 reactions and 10,000 shares. It has been viewed 510,000 times.

Watch the video here:

