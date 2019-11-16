UV rallies past UC to advance to Cesafi men’s basketball finals

CEBU CITY, Philippines —The University of the Visayas (UV) is making another finals appearance at the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) men’s basketball tournament.

This after the defending champion Green Lancers rallied to beat the University of Cebu, 76-75, in a thrilling do-or-die semifinal game on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at the Cebu Coliseum.

UV will next face the Southwestern University (SWU)-Phinma Cobras in the championship round that starts Monday, November 18, 2019.| dbs