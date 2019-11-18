Ateneo de Cebu takes Game 1, inches closer to Cesafi high school crown

Cebu City, Philippines–The Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu drew first blood in the Cesafi high school finals as the Magis Eagles defeated the defending champion University of Cebu, 74-69, in Game 1 of the best-of-three series on Monday night, November 18, 2019, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The win meant the Magis Eagles have pulled themselves a win away from claiming the crown.

LA Casinillo led the Magis Eagles with 28 points. /bmjo

