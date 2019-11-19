DepEd-7 eyes memo to ban e-cigarettes inside schools

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Education in Central Visayas (DepEd-7) is considering the issuance of a memorandum that will prohibit the bringing in and the use of e-cigarette or vape inside the school premises.

This after the Department of Health (DOH) has recorded the very first case of e-cigarette or vape-associated lung injury in Central Visayas, where the patient is a 16-year-old girl.

“Dili gyud siya alleged no kay nabalita man gyud siya. Confined man gyud ang bata sa ICU (intensive care unit) due to respiratory problems,” Amaryllis Villarmia said, information officer of DepEd-7.

According to Villarmia that they are already gathering information about the patient, especially if the patient is still studying.

But on the initial information that they’ve gathered, the patient is said to be an out-of-school youth.

Due to this, Villarmia is encouraging school heads to strictly maintain a smoke-free environment inside the school premises.

Principals and teachers may also confiscate e-cigarette or vape that have been brought inside the school to impart discipline to their students and other people.

Villarmia, however, admitted that they could no longer control the acts of students when they would already get out the school premises.

“Again dili naman gud na control sa mga maestra even if bisag kapila pata mo-impose og non-smoking zone ni, non-smoking area ni, dili allowed ang smoking inside sa school, pero inig gawas, inig human na ana nga boundary mobuhat gihapon sila kay ang ilang intention is to really do it,” she said.

“So panawagan na lang seguro namo nga conscious effort gyud na sa tawo nga mobuhat ana nga activity kay kuan man, ilaha manang choice,” Villarmia added.

She is also encouraging parents to help in monitoring their children to help to avoid trying e-cigarettes or regular cigarettes as well./dbs