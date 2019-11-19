DepEd-7 to probe ‘rape incident’ involving minors

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Education in Central Visayas (DepEd-7) will conduct its own investigation on the rape incident in the town of Minglanilla, where the alleged suspect and victim are both minors.

Based on the investigation of the Minglanilla Police Station, the 15-year-old suspect, and 17-year-old victim have known each other through social media two days before the incident happened on November 15, 2019.

Amaryllis Villarmia, information officer of DepEd-7, said that they would be asking for an incident report from the police to start their investigation.

The agency would want to determine the status of the minors, whether they were still studying or not and from what school were they enrolled.

Villarmia also appealed to the public not to speculate, especially that the rape incident took place inside the house of the victim.

“Ato lang sa nang sutaon, dili lang sa ta mo-meant ug mga further opinionated nga comments regarding sa hitabo. Basta kana, ato lang nang tan-awon if there is really an element of rape, if such has occurred really nga gi-coerced gyud ang bata, yet to be investigated,” Villarmia said.

(We had yet to investigate it. We should refrain from giving our opinions and comments on what happened. What we will investigate is if rape really happened and if the child was coerced.)

The 15-year-old boy, suspect in the alleged rape, continues to be under the custody of the Minglanilla Police after barangay councilors surrendered him to them.

With this, Villarmia encouraged parents to always monitor their children.

“Dapat kahibawo sila sa whereabouts sa ilang mga anak. Follow-up sila kay dili pwede nga pasagdaan lang nato kay just because we live in a millennial world or we live in a world nga modernize na unya the children can do whatever they want. Dili sab na siya all the time appropriate sa kada stage sa life sa bata.” she added.

(Parents should know the whereabouts of their children. They should always follow up on their whereabouts and they should not let them do what they want because we live in a millennial world or we live in a modern workd where children can do what they want. It’s appropriate to monitor every stage of the life of your child.) /dbs