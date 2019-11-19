USPF takes third place in Cesafi high school hoops

Cebu City, Philippines—The University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers secured third place in the Cesafi high school basketball competition after scoring a 74-69 win over the University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers on Tuesday night, November 19, 2019, at the Cebu Coliseum.

Christopher Erick Isabelo led USPF with 17 points.

Here’s a post-game interview with Isabelo:

UV’s Franzel Dave Basalo had a game-high 20 points but it wasn’t enough against the balanced scoring of USPF, which had 12 players score in the game.

USPF led for most part of the game and seemed to have the game in the bag when UV, last year’s runner-up, rallied inside the last two-minute mark, on a basket by Albert John “AJ” Sacayan and two freebies by Samuel Melicor, cutting down USPF’s lead to just five points, 69-74.

But successive misses by Basalo, Sacayan and Melicor as the seconds were trickling out ended UV’s hopes and allowed USPF to climb a notch higher than their finish last season.

USPF was also the hungrier team at the onset posting an eight-point led at the end of the first quarter, 11-19.

