Bong Go: Let Filipinos be judges of the drug war

MANILA, Philippines — Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go reacted to the statements of former president Benigno Aquino III on Wednesday, November 20, who asked why President Rodrigo Duterte appointed Vice President Leni Robredo as drug czar if he does not trust her.

Go defended the President, saying that Robredo was appointed so she can have the opportunity for resolving the drug problem herself after she referred to the drug war as “a failure.”

“In-appoint po siya ni Pangulong Duterte dahil sa kaka-comment nya na hindi raw maganda ang pamamalakad ni Pangulong Duterte labanan ang iligal na droga,” Go said. “Sabi ng Pangulo, ‘sige tumulong ka dito kung ano ang pwede mong maitulong,’” he said during an ambush interview,

Go also responded to former president Aquino’s criticisms saying that he had his chance to curb the drug problem during his time in office.

“Alam niyo dating Pangulong Aquino, dumaan na po ang panahon ninyo na dapat noon niyo na sinugpo itong iligal na drogang ito. Dumami ang mga adik, dumami ang mga sindikato, dumami ang drug lord nung panahon mo,” Go said.

“Ngayon po, si Pangulong Duterte pilit niyang sugpuin ito bagama’t napakahirap po ay hindi po makakatulong ang iyong komento. Isa ka sa nagpadagdag niyan,” he added.

Go also said that Filipinos should be the judge if the government’s efforts to fight drugs is a success or not.

“Paano magiging failure kung 82% nga (ng mga Pilipino) ang sumasang-ayon? Tanungin na lang po natin ang taumbayan,” Go said.

“‘Yung maglalakad sa gabi, ‘yung magkaroon sila ng peace of mind, ‘yung mga magulang na nakakalakad ang kanilang mga anak na estudyante sa gabi at nakakauwi sa kanilang pamamahay ng ligtas. ‘Yun ang satisfaction at approval ng bawat Pilipino sa kampanya ni Pangulong Duterte laban sa droga,” he added.

Go also emphasized that the priority of the Duterte administration is to go after criminals in order to protect the innocent from the harm caused by illegal drugs.

“Sabi niya failure daw at gusto niya proteksyunan ang mga inosenteng kriminal. May inosente bang kriminal?” he added.

“Kaya nga kriminal e. Kaya nga kriminal, kriminal na utak niyan. Wala nang pakialam ‘yan. Wala nang pakialam sa kapwa Pilipino,” he added.

Go further said that the government is committed to prioritize the lives of innocent citizens victimized by drug criminals.

“Ngayon, ang uunahin natin, proteksyunan natin ‘yung Pilipinong inosente talaga na gustong mamuhay ng tahimik at gustong umuwi sa kanilang pamamahay na buhay at hindi nasasaktan dahil takot sila na saktan sila ng mga drug addict na ito,” said Go.

“Alam niyo, ‘pag pumasok ka diyan sa droga, sira ulo ka na talaga. Hindi na normal ‘yung pag-iisip mo. Wala ka ng pakialam kung sino ‘yung masasaktan mo. So unahin natin, proteksyunan natin ang mga inosenteng Pilipino na gustong mamuhay ng tahimik,” he added.

Asked on what advice he would give Robredo as the country’s drug czar, Go said she must put the lives of the innocent first and protect them from being victimized by drug-related crimes.

“Unahin niyo po ang mga inosenteng Pilipino na gustong mamuhay ng tahimik.”