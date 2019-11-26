PADS dragonboat team aims to make history again

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebu’s Philippine Accessible Disability Services Inc. (PADS) Dragonboat Racing Team is setting its sights on another world title.

This time, PADS will be competing in the 12th IDBF Dragon Boat Club Crew World Championships 2020, which will be held in France in August.

The prestigious event, which will allow two clubs from participating countries, will also be having its first-ever paradragon category.

“[It’s the] first time for the World Club Crew to hold a paradragon, so we are aiming to claim it,” said John Paul “JP” Maunes, the team manager of the PADS Dragonboat Racing Team.

“We want to make history again,” Maunes added.

Last August, PADS made history by representing the Philippines in the first-ever paradragon category of the 14th International Dragon Boat Federation (IDBF) World Nations Championships in Pattaya, Thailand.

The team not only accounted for the four gold medals brought home by the Philippine delegation, but they also posted a world record.

This time, they will be bringing the name of Team PADS as the competition is for dragonboat club crew.

According to Maunes, Team Pads was endorsed by the Philippine Dragon Boat Federation (PDBF) for the competition.

PADS dragonboat team captain Arnold Balais, who serves as a technician of the Cebu Doctors’ University (CDU) College of Rehabilitative Sciences Laboratory Instructor/Orthotic and Prosthetic, expressed elation about this new adventure.

“Very happy and grateful for the invitation to race in France. We will prepare hard for this and give our best because this is another level,” said Balais.

Both Maunes and Balais are hoping that the government and sponsors will once again be helping them in this endeavour. /bmjo