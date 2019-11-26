Young Thespians of Cebu’s Musical Theatre Recital

Independent theatre company, Young Thespians of Cebu, collaborates with Blessed Trinity Achievers’ Academy and Bel Cuore VoicePro for a performing arts youth program – Musical Theatre Arts Workshop.

The workshop is designed to foster creativity in the discipline of musical theatre. The course includes the process of selecting song material/s, voice training, conducting in-depth character analysis, and practicing live performance and theatre movement skills that best highlight the participant’s specific abilities and talents. It offers participants the

space to nurture and develop original, truthful, and personal performances with bravura.

The final performance will feature excerpts from famous Western musicals such as: Hamilton, A Chorus Line, Beetlejuice, Phantom of the Opera, La La Land, Wicked, Jekyll & Hyde, Chess, and Dear Evan Hansen.

Playing on stage as stage musical actors are Luis Moro Miguel IV, Christopher Hoiseth, Chloe Cruz, Maia Lavadia, Bettina Talaver, Mischa Banaynal, Rajah Sungahid, Jodi Galbo, Mary Angeli Gonzaga, Angeline Dapat, Victor Martin Alquiza, Glenn O’Brien Ogapong, Bea Ogapong, Vince Andrei Tabaloc, Jaienne Braveree Suralta, Hazel Unabia, Charlie Ash de Vera, Chloe Tagalog, Hannah Sophia Gonzaga, and Adrienne Ng.

There are also students taking roles for stage management, Recca Cabanlit and Yvonne Lim mentored by over- all artistic director Emman Mante who took up Masters in Theatre Arts at the University of the Philippines-Diliman.

The dance master for the workshop program is Mr. Alfie Mosqueda and the musical director and voice coach is Ms. Chacha Blanco, sole-owner of Bel Cuore VoicPro who also earned her degree in Voice Performance at University of Santo Tomas.

The show is co-produced by Blessed Trinity Achievers’ Academy school directress, Yvette Yntig.

This musical theatre extravaganza will be staged at Siddhartha Theater in Guang Ming Performing Arts Institute, V. Rama Avenue, Cebu City on November 30, 2019 with two shows at 10 a.m . and 1 p.m.

For inquires, you may contact these numbers: 0927-2072787 or 0921-5302979.