Two high value targets nabbed, P600K shabu seized in separate drug busts

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Three suspects including two high-value targets (HVT) were arrested by the police in two separate dawn buy-bust operations on November 26, 2019 in Toledo and Cebu cities.

The biggest drug haul came from the Toledo City buy-bust operation where Toledo City police officers confiscated 70 grams of suspected shabu, which had an estimated Dangerous Drugs Board value of P476,000.

Police Colonel Janet Rafter, Toledo City Police Office Chief, said they also arrested Erica Poloyapoy, 45, and her husband Wilbur Poloyapoy, 51, during the operation conducted at 4:15 a.m.

Rafter said that Erica, whom Rafter considered as a high value target, was their target in the operation.

According to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas in previous reports, a high value target is a person who can sell at least 50 grams of suspected shabu in a week.

Rafter said that they had placed the Poloyapoy couple under surveillance for quite a while before conducting the operation.

Earlier at past 3 a.m., the police officers of the Parian Police Station conducted a buy-bust operation in Sitio Upper Lumar, Barangay Lorega San Miguel, Cebu City and arrested Paul Legaspi, 25.

Legaspi was caught with 26 grams of suspected shabu during the buy-bust operation.

Police Major Armando Labora, Parian Police Station chief, said that the suspected shabu that was confiscated frm Legaspi had an estimated Dangerous Drugs Board value of P176,800.

Labora said that they considered Legaspi as a high value target after they placed him under surveillance for two weeks.

He said that Legaspi were allegedly selling illegal drugs in the neighboring barangays especially in T. Padilla.

Labora said that Legaspi claimed that he allegedly got his supply from a person inside the city jail.

Labora, however, said that they were still verifying the information given by Legaspi.

The Poloyapoy couple were detained at the Toledo Police Station detention cell while Legaspi was held at the Parian Police Station detention cell pending the filing of charges./dbs