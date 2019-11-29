Gullas on rehabilitating rivers: ‘Action and then legislation’

TALISAY CITY, Cebu — The massive clean-up that happened at the Bulacao River on Friday morning, November 29, is just the beginning of the city’s long-term river rehabilitation plan, according to Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas.

The mayor announced this after the cities of Talisay and Cebu conducted a joint river clean-up on Friday, November 29, to jumpstart the rehabilitation of the Bulacao River.

Gullas said river clean-ups show that local government is willing and determined to clean the river.

Upon seating in office as mayor last July 2019, Gullas’ first executive order was to conduct a weekly drainage clean-up, monthly river clean-up, and quarterly clean-up.

“That’s the first phase to show the people of Talisay that they have a government that is willing to clean [their surroundings] but that is not enough! It must be followed through with legislation,” said Gullas.

The mayor said he asked the City Council to amend the current anti-littering ordinance to impose higher penalties on first time violators.

He said the current anti-littering ordinance does not penalize first time violators.

The amendment would now penalize first-time violators to show the constituents that the city is serious in cleaning up the rivers.

Gullas said this is the long-term solution for Talisay City to change the mindset of its constituents and make them responsible for the city’s pollution.

Following the city’s continuous clean-up drives in the past, Gullas said the garbage just keeps coming back which shows that the constituents are still not one with the government’s vision yet.

If the legislation is passed and implemented strictly, Gullas said the people will follow through and help in the rehabilitation of the city’s river system. / celr