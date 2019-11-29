Woman’s body found along the road in Barangay Pulangbato
CEBU CITY, Philippines — The body of a woman, identified as Mila Gabayan, was discovered along the road of Sitio Cambaog in Barangay Pulangbato, Cebu City with a gunshot wound on her head.
Police Senior Master Sergeant Ernesto Vilvestre Jr. of Talamban Police Station said that they received the alarm a few minutes past 6 a.m. today, November 29, 2019.
Vilvestre said investigators are still in the area as of this posting. / celr
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.