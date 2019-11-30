Close to P900-K worth of illegal drugs recovered from two high value targets

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Two men, considered by police as high value targets, were arrested with close to P900,000 worth of illegal drugs in a buy-bust operation held 9 p.m. Friday, November 29 at the reclamation area of Mandaue City.

The arrested persons were Hero Panta, 28, of Barangay Hipodromo in Cebu City; and James Judilla, 29, a resident of Barangay Lorega, Cebu City.

Police Major Aldrin Villacampa, chief of Opao Police Station, said they recovered from Panta an estimated 145 grams of shabu with a Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) value of P892,000; one small sachet of shabu worth P1,000 which was supposed to be sold to the poseur-buyer; and P1,000-?? ¡¡ bill marked money.

Recovered from Judilla was a .45 caliber pistol with three live ammunition and his motorcycle.

Villacampa said the local group of drug dealers, which Panta and Judilla are part of, can dispose a kilo of shabu in less than a month.

This is based on the confession of Panta and Judilla, said Villacampa.

Villacampa’s team placed the two drug dealers under surveillance for a week before they conducted the buy-bust operation.

The police conducted a follow-up operation to penetrate the illegal drug suppliers but Panta said he just receives instructions from his brother’s friend, who is currently detained at the Cebu City Jail.

The suspects are currently detained at Opao Police Station pending the filing of appropriate charges against them. /celr