Typhoon Kammuri, with local name Tisoy, enters PAR
By: Katrina Hallare - Inquirer.net November 30,2019 - 05:21 PM
MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Kammuri, locally named Tisoy, has entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), the state weather bureau said Saturday, November 30, 2019.
According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), Tisoy entered the PAR at 4 p.m. / JPV
