Typhoon Kammuri, with local name Tisoy, enters PAR

By: Katrina Hallare - Inquirer.net November 30,2019 - 05:21 PM

MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Kammuri, locally named Tisoy, has entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), the state weather bureau said Saturday, November 30, 2019.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), Tisoy entered the PAR at 4 p.m. / JPV

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.