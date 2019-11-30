Cebuana athlete, skateboarder Didal, excited to be flag-bearer in SEA Games opening ceremonies

MANILA, Philippines — TWO Cebuano Athletes will take centerstage in tonight’s grandiose opening ceremonies of the 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan.

Asian Games gold medalist skateboarder Margielyn Didal and three-time SEAG gold medalist judoka Kiyomi Watanabe will be among the flag-bearers during the parade of athletes.

“Excited ug proud ko nga isa ko sa flag-bearers para sa opening ceremonies sa SEA Games,” said the 20-year-old Didal.

(I am excited and proud to be one of the flag-bearers for the opening ceremonies of the SEA Games.)

Didal will be competing in her first SEAG where she will be vying for the gold medal in the women’s street skate on December 5, at the Tagaytay Skate Park.

“To my fellow athletes, especially sa lahat na sasabak nitong Southeast Asian Games, good luck po sa ating lahat and we win as one,” Didal’s message to the Philippine team.

(To my fellow athletes, especially to all who will be competing in the Southeast Asian Games, good luck to all of us and we win as one.)

Didal is one of the about 50 Cebuano athletes who qualified to represent the Philippines in the biennial multi-sporting event which the Philippines will host from November 30 to December 11.

The Philippines has the biggest delegation at 1,868 broken down to 1,115 athletes and 753 coaches.

About 5,500 athletes coming from 11 countries including the Philippines are expected to attend the opening ceremonies which is making history as the first SEAG opening ceremonies that is being held indoors.

This 30th edition of the SEAG is also said to be the biggest with 56 sports for a total of 530 events./dbs