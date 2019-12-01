Palma: Let SEA Games be an opportunity for unity, collaboration

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Beyond the hunger for medals, Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma has called on the public to make the Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) an opportunity to show unity and collaboration.

Palma said unity, fraternity, and collaboration, just like the medals, are products of good sportsmanship that should be manifested by all participants.

“Kung atong tan-awon, kining games is a beautiful occasion to show that even if we compete, we can be united. Importante kini nga aspect sa atong kinabuhi and we try to give our bests,” Palma said on Sunday, December 1, 2019.

“But over and above the golds are other values like unity, fraternity, collaboration nga bunga gihapon sa nindot nga (that are also products of) sportsmanship and a wonderful way to celebrate the games,” the prelate added.

Close to 50 Cebuano athletes, coaches, and officiating officials are part of the 30th SEA Games hosted by the Philippines from November 30 to December 11 in different venues in Metro Manila, Tarlac, Pampanga, and Tagaytay.

On Sunday, December 1, the Philippine team won its first medals in the SEAG for men’s triathlon.

Talisay City’s Andrew Kim Remolino earned the country’s first silver medal after finishing second to John Leerams “Rambo” Chicano, also a member of the Philippine team, in the triathlon competition held early morning on Sunday at the Subic Bay Boardwalk.

The SEAG, which officially opened on Saturday, November 30, has been clouded with controversies in the past week ranging from allegations of corruption in organizing the biennial sporting event up to the outcries in the arrangements of the accommodation of the participating athletes./elb