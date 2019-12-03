Duterte wants Next PNP chief to guarantee end to drug lords

MANILA, Philippines — While he thinks that the contenders for the post of top cop are “good” and are men of integrity, President Rodrigo Duterte wants a “better deal” from the next chief of the Philippine National Police.

The President said recommendations were not enough for him to name the next PNP chief, and that he wanted a guarantee that all drug lords would be killed to end the scourge of illegal drugs.

“None yet. I am having a hard time with these policemen. I love my policemen, but I am having difficulty with the officials,” he said over GMA’s “Unang Hirit” on Monday.

Looking for more

Asked if he could not choose a PNP chief from the three names submitted to him in October, Duterte said the three candidates were “all good,” but he was looking for more.

“I mean they’re all good, but I want a better deal. It’s not enough that you recommend to me. If you tell me, ‘sir, if you choose me, all the drug lords are dead,’ then it’s you. If you cannot give me that guarantee, never mind,” he added.

He made the remarks more than a month after the resignation of Gen. Oscar Albayalde as the PNP chief at the height of the “ninja cops” scandal.

The PNP is currently headed by Lt. Gen. Archie Gamboa as officer in charge.

Last month, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año recommended Gamboa, the deputy chief for operations, Lt. Gen. Camilo Cascolan, and the chief of directorial staff, Maj. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar.

Other names mentioned were Central Visayas regional director, Brig. Gen. Valeriano de Leon, and Calabarzon regional director, Brig. Gen. Vicente Danao Jr.

Last Friday, the President said he may take over the PNP himself if he could not find a trustworthy man to lead the 191,000-strong police force.

He said he would not consider a police official who has even a single case or allegation of corruption.—JULIE M. AURELIO