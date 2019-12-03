Cebuano athletes continue to rake in medals at 30th SEA Games

MANILA, Philippines — Cebuanos continue to add to the medal count of the Philippines as they continue to enter the Top 3 spots of their respective events in the ongoing 30th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games held in different venues here.

Jude Oliver Marie Rodriguez contributed a silver medal via the arnis featherweight full contact live stick late on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at the Angeles University Foundation in Angeles City, Pampanga.

Rodriguez lost the gold medal, to Vietnam via unanimous decision.

“I’m very, very thankful for the experience. I know I didn’t get the medal that I aspired to get but at the same time, I’m not going to be bitter about it. If anything, it is going to push me to be hungrier, to train harder for the next SEA Games because I will make sure that I will be in the next SEA Games,” said Rodriguez.

The 22-year-old Rodriguez advanced to the championship round by scoring a unanimous decision over Myanmar in the semifinal round.

Chipping in another silver medal on Tuesday, December 3, over at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium was Elreen Ann Ando in the 64-kilograms category.

Ando was just a kilogram shy of the gold which was bagged by Vietnam who had a total lift of 214 kilograms.

Ando had a total lift of 213 kilograms, which was broken down to 98 kilograms in the snatch and 115 kilograms in the clean and jerk.

The University of Cebu (UC) student had a chance to improve her total lift.

But she was not able to take her third and final attempt as time had already run out.

Accounting for a bronze medal was California-based Hannah Marie Fonacier who is part of the Philippine women’s polo team who played at the NCC Aquatics Center in Capas, Tarlac.

Fonacier traces her roots to San Remigio, a northern town in Cebu, where her grandmother is from.

Asian Games gold medalist Margielyn Didal was supposed to start her SEA Games campaign today in Tagaytay via the Game of Skate.

However, the competition was postponed due to Typhoon Tisoy.

There is no word yet as to when the competition will be held. / celr