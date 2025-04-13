PCG logs over 22,000 seaport passengers on Palm Sunday

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) monitored 22,422 passengers traveling through seaports nationwide on Palm Sunday, April 13.

In an advisory, PCG said 12,899 passengers were traveling outbound, while 9,523 were inbound.

The agency has deployed 3,341 frontline personnel in 16 Coast Guard districts. They inspected 232 vessels and 63 motorbancas.

READ: Holy Week 2025 travel tips: PCG-7 heightens security at seaports

In preparation for the influx of travelers this Holy Week, the PCG placed its districts, stations, and sub-stations on heightened alert from April 13 to 20.

For Holy Week and the summer season, the Philippine National Police has deployed 40,000 personnel nationwide to ensure peace and order during the holidays. The deployment will run until May 31.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP