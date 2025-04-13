cdn mobile

PCG logs over 22,000 seaport passengers on Palm Sunday

By: Faith Argosino - Inquirer.net | April 13,2025 - 05:29 PM

PCG Palm Sunday passengers

Travelers crowd Pier 1 in Cebu City on Palm Sunday. | CPA photo

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) monitored 22,422 passengers traveling through seaports nationwide on Palm Sunday, April 13.

In an advisory, PCG said 12,899  passengers were traveling outbound, while 9,523 were inbound.

The agency has deployed 3,341 frontline personnel in 16 Coast Guard districts. They inspected 232 vessels and 63 motorbancas.

READ: Holy Week 2025 travel tips: PCG-7 heightens security at seaports

In preparation for the influx of travelers this Holy Week, the PCG placed its districts, stations, and sub-stations on heightened alert from April 13 to 20.

For Holy Week and the summer season, the Philippine National Police has deployed 40,000 personnel nationwide to ensure peace and order during the holidays. The deployment will run until May 31.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Palm Sunday, passengers, PCG
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

This is an information message

We use cookies to enhance your experience. By continuing, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more here.