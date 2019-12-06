Classic Blue is Pantone’s Color of the Year for 2020
MANILA, Philippines — Pantone, the global authority for color communication, has announced its Color of the Year for 2020: Classic Blue.
Pantone made the announcement through an Instagram post, describing the color as “a timeless and enduring blue hue elegant in its simplicity.”
“Suggestive of the sky at dusk, the reassuring qualities of Classic Blue offer the promise of protection; highlighting our desire for a dependable and stable foundation from which to build,” Pantone said.
According to Pantone’s website, Classic Blue “brings a sense of peace and tranquility to the human spirit, offering refuge.”
“We are living in a time that requires trust and faith. It is this kind of constancy and confidence that is expressed by [Pantone] 19-4052 Classic Blue, a solid and dependable blue hue we can always rely on,” Executive Director of the Pantone Color Institute, Leatrice Eiseman, said.
Pantone said its selection process for the Color of the Year requires “thoughtful consideration and trend analysis.”
Color experts seek for color influences from various places including the entertainment and film industry, fashion, traveling art collections, travel destinations, and new technologies, among others.
“As we cross the threshold into a new era, Pantone has translated the hue into a multi-sensory experience to reach a greater diversity of people and provide an opportunity for everyone to engage with the color,” Pantone said.
“We will be tapping into sight, sound, smell, taste, and texture to make the Pantone Color of the Year for 2020 a truly immersive color experience for all,” it added.
